MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The new UK monarch will be called King Charles III, The Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing the king's spokesman.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Family confirmed that the queen passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Charles became the King of the United Kingdom and 14 countries of the commonwealth immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.