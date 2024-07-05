Open Menu

Kinshasa, A Mega City Of Traffic Jams, Potholes, Transit Chaos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Kinshasa, a mega city of traffic jams, potholes, transit chaos

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Cable car, urban rail link or ring road -- Kinshasa has big plans for alleviating its traffic chaos but for now, travelling into the megacity remains a daily headache for millions of people.

Viviane Yuka leaves for work at 5:00 am every day to battle through the Congolese capital's clogged-up streets where motorbikes, packed buses and taxis compete for space.

The city has 17 million inhabitants across 24 communes but still has no real public transport system and nearly all the passenger vehicles on its roads are privately owned.

"We suffer so much to find transport, we often go long distances on foot," Yuka, who sells brushes and brooms at one of Kinshasa's sprawling markets, told AFP.

Once aboard one of the yellow minibuses -- a mode of transport ominously known locally as the "Spirit of Death" -- passengers endure the "suffocation" of being crammed in like sardines, the mother said.

She never knows exactly how much she will be charged.

A lack of standardised fares means she can pay anything from 4,000 to 8,000 Congolese francs, about $1.5 to $3.

"The state must take responsibility by determining the price of each journey, as was the case in the past," ticket seller Maitre Brice said.

On many roads, including some considered main thoroughfares, deep potholes or pools of dirty stagnant water are not uncommon.

After a river burst its banks some months ago, part of a road near the University of Kinshasa in the west of the city is still submerged.

Motorbike taxi driver Leon Kumba Hamba, who takes the road every day, ponders whether the authorities have ever dared driving on it themselves.

It's so bad, he now charges customers between 3,000 and 5,000 Congolese francs to cross the submerged street to the university, instead of the usual rate of 1,000 francs.

"We suffer so much... it's so annoying," the 31-year-old grumbled, his shoes and trousers soaked from the water.

Related Topics

Water Driver Vehicles Road Car Traffic Kumba Kinshasa Leon Price Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

12 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

12 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

12 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

12 hours ago
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

12 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

12 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

12 hours ago
 DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

12 hours ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

12 hours ago
 All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

12 hours ago

More Stories From World