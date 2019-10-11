UrduPoint.com
Kinshasa Interested In Cooperating With Moscow In Defense Sector - DRC Embassy In Russia

Fri 11th October 2019

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is interested in cooperating with Russia in the defense sector and plans to discuss prospective opportunities for collaboration in this field at the Russia-Africa Summit later in October, a representative from the DRC Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik

He recalled that in July 2018, the DRC parliament had signed an agreement on defense cooperation with Russia.

"There is a desire on behalf of the DRC to cooperate on the military issues with Russia... All security aspects can be on the table in order to support this technical-military deal that was ratified," Joseph Mukombo, the economic counselor at the embassy, said.

Mukombo went on to state that he looked to the Russia-Africa Summit, to be held in Russia's southern resort city of Sochi, as an opportunity to further the two countries' military cooperation.

"So there are all opportunities at [the Russia-Africa] forum for the relationship of the two countries [in military cooperation] to evolve to a win-win partnership," the adviser said.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit will be held from October 23-24. It will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, and is expected to be attended by at least 40 African heads of state.

