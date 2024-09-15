Kipyegon Wins Again, Tebogo And Crouser Upset At Diamond League Finals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Kenya's 1500m queen Faith Kipyegon sealed victory in the finals of the Diamond League in Brussels on Saturday, but Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo and American shot putter Ryan Crouser both tasted rare defeats.
Kipyegon, the three-time Olympic and world champion, has had another sensational year over 1500m, even setting a new world record at the Paris leg of the elite track and field circuit.
And she made no mistake at the King Baudouin Stadium, sprinting away to win in a meet record of 3min 54.76sec.
"The world record was not on my mind today, my goal was to finish my Diamond League season in a good way and I did," said Kipyegon.
"It was good race, but definitely not an easy one. It was a bit cold to run 61 seconds in the first lap and 62 seconds for the next lap.
"I tried to be myself and focus on the finish line."
Of the 16 finals on Saturday, the first 16 having been held on Friday, there was a strong showing from Kenyan athletes.
Double Olympic 5,000/10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet also set a meet record of 14:09.82 to win the 5,000m in a powerful solo run.
Faith Cherotich outpaced Bahrain's Olympic champion Winfred Yavi to win the 3000m steeplechase in 9:02.36 and Emmanuel Wanyonyi produced a devastating final flourish to win a high-quality men's 800m in 1:42.70.
There was a surprise in the men's shot put as Italy's European champion Leonardo Fabbri claimed the win with a meet and national record of 22.98m, improving his own personal best by 3cm.
- A lifetime best -
American Ryan Crouser, the three-time Olympic champion and twice world gold medallist, finished second with a best of 22.79m, but there were no sour grapes despite missing out on the $30,000 winner's cheque.
"I threw pretty well. It was a very solid performance, five times over 22 metres," Crouser said.
"I just had not that big throw in me like the one Leonardo Fabbri had. He threw a liftetime best so a big throw from him.
The level in the shot put was never this high."
And Olympic champion Tebogo was outpaced in the 200m by American Kenny Bednarek, who won in 19.67sec.
"I wanted to win the Diamond, but it has been a rollercoaster after the Olympics," lamented Tebogo.
Fabbri's shot put victory was one of three on the night for Team Italia, high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi (2.34m) and long jumper Larissa Iapichino (6.80m) also winning.
In field events, two other Olympic champions won their events, Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi taking the women's javelin with a season's best of 66.13m and Australia's Nina Kennedy claiming the pole vault with 4.88m.
Grenada's Anderson Peters edged India's Neeraj Chopra by just 1cm for victory in the men's javelin in 87.87m.
In the absence of Olympic gold and silver medallists Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm, it was the bronze medal winner from Paris, Alison Dos Santos, who claimed victory in the 400m hurdles.
The Brazilian clocked 47.93sec while Puerto Rico's Jamine Camacho-Quinn confirmed her seasonal form to win the 100m hurdles in 12.38sec.
Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won her second invitational race in two days, clocking 22.40sec for victory in the 200m.
"Vacation and waffles!" the American, who won a 400m race on Friday, said after the race.
"It was great to race here, but to be honest I am just happy with my succesful season and with how everything turned out.
"I am happy that I can walk away healthy and look back on a great season."
In the absence of McLaughlin-Levrone from the 400m hurdles because she was ineligible having not competed on the Diamond League circuit, it was left for Paris bronze medallist Femke Bol to take the victory in 52.45sec.
The 200m final proper saw American Brittany Brown top the podium in 22.20sec. Her teammate Sha'Carri Richardson was a no-show after her eighth-placed finish in Friday's 100m.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship results20 minutes ago
-
Climate demo blocks Hague motorway during police strike20 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table20 minutes ago
-
France bid final farewell to Olympics with Champs-Elysees parade1 hour ago
-
Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup results2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table5 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results5 hours ago
-
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts7 hours ago
-
Norwegian royal's son arrested for violating restraining order8 hours ago
-
Poor squeezed out by Cape Town housing shortage9 hours ago
-
Beijing: Pakistan embassy hosts major investment conference during CIFTIS9 hours ago
-
Comoros president's knife attacker found dead in prison: prosecutor9 hours ago