Kirby After Kremlin Drone Attack: US Does Not Endorse Strikes on Individual Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The United States does not endorse strikes on individual leaders, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday, when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen as a lawful target in light of the drone attack on the Kremlin.

"We do not favor, we do not endorse strikes on individual leaders," Kirby told CNN.