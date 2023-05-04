UrduPoint.com

Kirby After Kremlin Drone Attack: US Does Not Endorse Strikes On Individual Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Kirby After Kremlin Drone Attack: US Does Not Endorse Strikes on Individual Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The United States does not endorse strikes on individual leaders, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday, when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen as a lawful target in light of the drone attack on the Kremlin.

"We do not favor, we do not endorse strikes on individual leaders," Kirby told CNN.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Russia White House Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution for sports, athletes: Sports ..

11 minutes ago
 Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.