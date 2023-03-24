UrduPoint.com

Kirby After US Airstrikes In Syria Says US Does Not Seek War With Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kirby After US Airstrikes in Syria Says US Does Not Seek War With Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States does not seek war with Iran though it carried out airstrikes on Iranian-linked groups in Syria, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby John Kirby said on Friday.

"We don't seek a war with Iran. We're not looking for an armed conflict with that country or another war in the region," Kirby told CNN.

"We do seek to make sure we can protect our people in our facilities against these Iran back groups."

US armed forces earlier on Friday carried out airstrikes on facilities of groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after an Iranian drone attacked a coalition base in northeast Syria, killing one US contractor and injuring five US service members, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Iran Austin United States

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

50 minutes ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

2 hours ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.