Kirby After US Airstrikes in Syria Says US Does Not Seek War With Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States does not seek war with Iran though it carried out airstrikes on Iranian-linked groups in Syria, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby John Kirby said on Friday.

"We don't seek a war with Iran. We're not looking for an armed conflict with that country or another war in the region," Kirby told CNN.

"We do seek to make sure we can protect our people in our facilities against these Iran back groups."

US armed forces earlier on Friday carried out airstrikes on facilities of groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after an Iranian drone attacked a coalition base in northeast Syria, killing one US contractor and injuring five US service members, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.