Kirby Announces New US Weapons Package for Ukraine, Including Patriot System Munitions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with another package of military aid, including munitions for Patriot air defense systems and other weapons, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We've got an upcoming package here, which will be the 39th drawdown of equipment," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We will use that package, that we're announcing today, to provide Ukraine with additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems."

The package will also include Avenger air defense and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and other artillery and anti-armor systems, Kirby said.