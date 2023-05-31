UrduPoint.com

Kirby Announces New US Weapons Package For Ukraine, Including Patriot System Munitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Kirby Announces New US Weapons Package for Ukraine, Including Patriot System Munitions

The United States will provide Ukraine with another package of military aid, including munitions for Patriot air defense systems and other weapons, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with another package of military aid, including munitions for Patriot air defense systems and other weapons, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We've got an upcoming package here, which will be the 39th drawdown of equipment," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We will use that package, that we're announcing today, to provide Ukraine with additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems."

The package will also include Avenger air defense and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and other artillery and anti-armor systems, Kirby said.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States

Recent Stories

Guterres Puts Forward Ideas to Grain Deal Parties ..

Guterres Puts Forward Ideas to Grain Deal Parties on Ammonia Exports - Spokesman

40 seconds ago
 Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemns att ..

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemns attack on polio team in North Waz ..

1 minute ago
 11 pre-proposals shortlisted to full proposal phas ..

11 pre-proposals shortlisted to full proposal phase of UAEREP’s fifth cycle

7 minutes ago
 US Senators Urge Biden Administration to Create UN ..

US Senators Urge Biden Administration to Create UN Tribunal to Prosecute Putin - ..

1 minute ago
 French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes ..

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes If Food Prices Not Reduced

13 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assign ..

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assignment on June 12 - Spokesperson

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.