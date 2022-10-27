Kirby Calls Black Sea Grain Deal a Success, Says Renewal to Bring Food Prices Down

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 09:04 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Black Sea grain deal is a success, and its renewal and expansion would bring food prices down, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We believe that if this grain initiative is renewed and expanded, there're going to be again more opportunities for more shipping of more grain for destinations around the world, which also will bring food prices down," Kirby told a briefing.

"(Grain deal) it's been successful. I mean, it's already now responsible for moving almost 9 million metric tons of grain out of Ukraine," he added.

