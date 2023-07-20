Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine Deployed in Field

The cluster munitions that the United States provided to Ukraine have already been deployed in the field, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday

When asked whether the US-made cluster munitions have been deployed in the field, Kirby said, "Yes."