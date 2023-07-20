Open Menu

Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions For Ukraine Deployed In Field

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 11:12 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The cluster munitions that the United States provided to Ukraine have already been deployed in the field, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether the US-made cluster munitions have been deployed in the field, Kirby said, "Yes."

