Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions For Ukraine Deployed In Field

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The cluster munitions that the United States provided to Ukraine have already been deployed in the field, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether the US-made cluster munitions have been deployed in the field, Kirby said, "Yes."

The US has received feedback from Ukraine regarding their initial use on the battlefield, Kirby said.

Ukrainians have utilized cluster munitions appropriately and effectively, according to Kirby.

