Kirby Declines to 'Get Ahead of Biden' on New Russia Sanctions During Zelenskyy Visit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The White House declined to confirm whether the United States will unveil new Russia sanctions as President Joe Biden is set to host Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to get ahead again of the president's discussion with President Zelenskyy, there will be some announcements that the president will make, but again, I'll let him do that," National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told CNN.