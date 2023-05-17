UrduPoint.com

Kirby On Africa's Ukraine Peace Initiative: US Would Back Any Credible 3rd Party Proposal

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Kirby on Africa's Ukraine Peace Initiative: US Would Back Any Credible 3rd Party Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The US would welcome any credible peace effort aimed at solving the Ukraine conflict, even if it is made by a third party, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

"We would welcome any credible peace proposal put forward even by a third party or third parties," Kirby said at a briefing. "We would support any third party peace proposal as long as it can be seen as credible, enforceable and sustainable. And for those three things to be the case, it's got to be supported by President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

22 minutes ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

29 minutes ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

29 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Sy ..

Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russi ..

29 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says in Case of Election Victory Will Cont ..

Erdogan Says in Case of Election Victory Will Continue Same Foreign Policy

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.