WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The US would welcome any credible peace effort aimed at solving the Ukraine conflict, even if it is made by a third party, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

"We would welcome any credible peace proposal put forward even by a third party or third parties," Kirby said at a briefing. "We would support any third party peace proposal as long as it can be seen as credible, enforceable and sustainable. And for those three things to be the case, it's got to be supported by President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."