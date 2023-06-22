Open Menu

Kirby On Biden's Xi Comments: US President Has Been Candid, Will Continue To Do So

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 08:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden will continue to be candid in his comments about foreign leaders, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday after China lashed out at the United States following the US leader's recent comments about his Chinese counterpart.

Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "dictator," prompting China's Embassy in Washington to warn on Thursday that the US would "bear all the consequences" if it does not take steps to undo this "political provocation."

"The president has never been anything but candid and forthright when he talks about, as I said, concerns, whether it's over human rights or whether it's over leadership around the world, and he'll continue to do that," Kirby told CNN, when asked whether Biden was standing by his description of the Chinese president.

Kirby noted that Biden seeks to manage competition with China and work to improve bilateral relations, including by reopening lines of communication.

"But in order to be having free and open lines of communication, you also have to be able to speak candidly and forthrightly and President Biden never shies away from that," Kirby said.

