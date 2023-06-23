Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do Not Mean Relations Falling Apart

Diplomatic demarches happen all the time and should not be considered a signal that relations between countries are falling apart, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday, after reports that China summoned the US ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Diplomatic demarches happen all the time and should not be considered a signal that relations between countries are falling apart, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday, after reports that China summoned the US ambassador.

"If demarches issued by nations against other nations were some sort of bellwether for whether a relationship was collapsing or in any danger, I mean, my goodness... A demarche is a demarche. That happens all the time," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, the US ambassador to China was reportedly summoned by the Chinese government to issue a demarche after US President Joe Biden made a comment likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator earlier this week.