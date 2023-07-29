Kirby on Taganrog Attack: US Does Not Encourage or Enable Attacks Inside Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States neither supports nor enables Ukraine's attacks inside Russia, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday after a powerful explosion in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog.

"We have made it very clear that we do not encourage nor do we enable attacks inside Russia," Kirby told a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris damaged buildings and injured civilians. Sixteen people received injuries, with 10 hospitalized and one in serious condition, the Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik.

Later, the defense ministry said that another Ukrainian missile had been intercepted in the Rostov Region. Its debris fell far away from populated areas.