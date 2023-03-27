UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Attackers Of US Base In Syria Knew Nothing About Not Fully Operational Defense

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Kirby Says Attackers of US Base in Syria Knew Nothing About Not Fully Operational Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) There is no indication that the attackers of a US base in Syria's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah were aware of not fully operational air defense system, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that the United States was investigating the reason why its air defense system was not fully operational during a strike on the US base in Syria.

"We've seen no indication that they had ... that kind of knowledge. And in the past, on some of these other attacks, I mean, they have used similar capabilities to go after our troops and our facilities there in Syria. So there's no indication that they would have had knowledge of that," Kirby told the CBS news broadcaster.

On Thursday, a drone of presumably Iranian origin attacked a maintenance facility at the base in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, killing a US contractor and injuring six others, according to the US Department of Defense.

On Friday, in response to the drone attack, the US military carried out airstrikes on facilities belonging to groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Syria Iran Oil Aleppo Austin New York United States Gas Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

43 seconds ago
 Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar pro ..

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar project in over 41 countries

3 hours ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 1 ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 10,000 products, up to 75% disc ..

3 hours ago
 ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affect ..

ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affected people of determination in ..

3 hours ago
 Investopia platform connects the world for investm ..

Investopia platform connects the world for investment in Africa&#039;s new econo ..

3 hours ago
 Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.