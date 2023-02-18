Kirby Says Aware of, Cannot Confirm Reports That Downed Aerial Object Hobby Balloon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that he cannot confirm reports that an unidentified aerial object recently downed by the United States was from a hobby balloon club in the state of Illinois

"I've seen that press reporting," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We just can't confirm those reports."

The object, which was ultimately downed over Lake Huron, has not been recovered, Kirby said. The US must accept the possibility that the objects' debris may never be recovered, Kirby added.

Kirby said that he is not aware of any outreach from the US government to the group regarding the matter.