UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Aware Of, Cannot Confirm Reports That Downed Aerial Object Hobby Balloon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Kirby Says Aware of, Cannot Confirm Reports That Downed Aerial Object Hobby Balloon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that he cannot confirm reports that an unidentified aerial object recently downed by the United States was from a hobby balloon club in the state of Illinois

"I've seen that press reporting," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We just can't confirm those reports."

The object, which was ultimately downed over Lake Huron, has not been recovered, Kirby said. The US must accept the possibility that the objects' debris may never be recovered, Kirby added.

Kirby said that he is not aware of any outreach from the US government to the group regarding the matter.

Related Topics

White House United States May From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

3 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.