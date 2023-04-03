UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Aware Of Russian Military Reporter's Assassination, Has No Further Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday that he has seen reports of the assassination of Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, but that the United States has no knowledge of the attack or of the its perpetrators

"I don't have a lot of context here for you. We've seen the news, same as you, but we really don't have any deeper knowledge about what happened here or who was responsible," Kirby said during a press briefing.

It would be inappropriate for the United States to speculate about what happened, Kirby added.

Tatarsky was killed in a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday by an explosive device, which also injured 32 others.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine may be responsible for the attack. The regime in Kiev supports terrorist attacks, which is why Russia is carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added.

The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Investigative Committee also said the authorities detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of involvement in the attack.

Last year, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bombing that the Kremlin tied to Ukraine's special services.

