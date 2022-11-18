Kirby Says Biden Administration Working With Congress on Providing More Aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration is working with Congress to secure more funding for Ukraine, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Biden administration is working with Congress to secure more funding for Ukraine, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"There will be more (aid) coming.

We're working with Congress on additional funding going forward as well," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier this week, the White House requested another $37.7 billion in new aid for Ukraine from Congress. The administration has alreay provided tens of billions of Dollars to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24.