Kirby Says Biden Has No Intention to Sit Down With Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden has no intention to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The President said he has no intention to sit down with Vladimir Putin. And that's where we are today," Kirby told a briefing.