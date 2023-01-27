UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports Of Taliban Plans To Send US Arms To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 10:40 PM

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that he cannot confirm reports that the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are considering sending Russia arms left behind by the United States in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that he cannot confirm reports that the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are considering sending Russia arms left behind by the United States in Afghanistan.

"I can't confirm those reports that the Taliban are looking at or considering sending weapons capabilities to the Russians," Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about the reports.

Such a move would "fly in the face" of the Taliban's stated goals, Kirby said. If the Taliban wish to receive international recognition, then they must live up to commitments of the Doha Agreement, he added.

In August 2021, the US ended its withdrawal from Afghanistan, culminating in an evacuation of foreigners and eligible Afghans from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Taliban have since governed much of the country, taking control of remaining US arms.

The US does not have an indication of where all systems left behind in Afghanistan are located or how they are being used, Kirby said. However, there are no indications that the Taliban are willing to export the weapons, Kirby added.

