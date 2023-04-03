White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday that he cannot confirm reports that the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States intercepted sensitive communications

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday that he cannot confirm reports that the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States intercepted sensitive communications.

"Nope, I cannot confirm those reports," Kirby said during a press briefing.

In February, the US shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it crossed the mainland. Earlier on Monday, US media reported that the balloon collected intelligence from several military sites.

The Defense Department is confident in the mitigation measures it took to protect military sites from potential surveillance activities, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh also said on Monday.