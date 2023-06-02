UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Comfortable With Level Of US Aid Provided To Ukraine Ahead Of Counteroffensive

Published June 02, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States is satisfied with the amount of aid provided to Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive operations against Russian forces expected sometime this year, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are very comfortable that we have met Ukraine's needs to conduct their counteroffensive," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The timing of the counteroffensive operations is up to the Ukrainian officials, Kirby also said.

The United States is prepared to do a lot in the weeks and months ahead to support Ukraine, Kirby added.

