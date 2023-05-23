UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Difficult to Know Why Russia Denying Consular Access to Detained WSJ Reporter

It is difficult to know why Russia is not allowing consular access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich amid his detention on espionage charges, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) It is difficult to know why Russia is not allowing consular access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich amid his detention on espionage charges, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"It's hard to know exactly what the Russians are thinking here in terms of denying consular access," Kirby said during an interview with CNN. "We do want that access to him."

The United States has made clear to Russia its requests to engage with Gershkovich, Kirby said. There are "no grounds" for Russia to deny consular access, Kirby also said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a court in Moscow extended Gershkovich's detention period until August 30.

Russia has explained "quite clearly" its reasons for denying consular access to Gershkovich so far, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday, adding that the decision on whether to grant Gershkovich consular access "depends on the situation."

Russia is not yet ready to formulate parameters or conditions for providing consular access, Ryabkov added.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the US Embassy's request to visit Gershkovich. The decision was in retaliation for the United States' refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to travel with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to New York for UN events earlier that month.

