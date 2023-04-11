Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Egypt 'Significant' US Security Partner After Reports Of Arms Sales To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Kirby Says Egypt 'Significant' US Security Partner After Reports of Arms Sales to Russia

Egypt remains an important security partner of the United States in the Middle East, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Egypt remains an important security partner of the United States in the middle East, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby made the remarks in light of the leaked US Defense Department documents that alleged Egypt was planning to supply up to 40,000 missiles to Russia.

"Egypt is a significant security partner and remains so in the region," Kirby said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Kirby noted that the US military has a long standing defense relationship with Egypt that goes back many years.

In addition, Egypt helped play a useful role in terms of negotiations that have been going on in the region, particularly with the meetings between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he said.

Speaking about the allegations regarding Egypt, Kirby said he was not going to discuss the details of the US officials' diplomatic talks with allies and partners.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reports about Egypt's alleged missile supplies to Russia looked like another misinformation campaign and should be treated as such.

Related Topics

Israel Russia Egypt United States Saudi Arabia Middle East

Recent Stories

US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks ..

US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks Could Take Months - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained ..

Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained in Russia - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Nepal Seeking to Establish Cooperation With Russia ..

Nepal Seeking to Establish Cooperation With Russia in Banking Sector - Ambassado ..

4 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck ..

Over Half of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Global Macroeconomic Situation Making Climate Chan ..

Global Macroeconomic Situation Making Climate Change Efforts More Difficult - Ec ..

42 seconds ago
 About $225Mln Worth of Russian Assets Frozen in Fi ..

About $225Mln Worth of Russian Assets Frozen in Finland - Finnish Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.