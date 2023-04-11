Kirby Says Egypt 'Significant' US Security Partner After Reports of Arms Sales to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Egypt remains an important security partner of the United States in the middle East, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby made the remarks in light of the leaked US Defense Department documents that alleged Egypt was planning to supply up to 40,000 missiles to Russia.

"Egypt is a significant security partner and remains so in the region," Kirby said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Kirby noted that the US military has a long standing defense relationship with Egypt that goes back many years.

In addition, Egypt helped play a useful role in terms of negotiations that have been going on in the region, particularly with the meetings between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he said.

Speaking about the allegations regarding Egypt, Kirby said he was not going to discuss the details of the US officials' diplomatic talks with allies and partners.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reports about Egypt's alleged missile supplies to Russia looked like another misinformation campaign and should be treated as such.