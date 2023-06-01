UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Escalating Ukraine Conflict To 'Actually' Involve West Not Good For Any Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Kirby Says Escalating Ukraine Conflict to 'Actually' Involve West Not Good for Any Country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Escalating the conflict in Ukraine to further involve Kiev's Western backers would harm the security interests of the United States, Europe and Russia alike, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"I think we can all agree that a war that escalates beyond that - that actually does suck in the West and NATO and the United States - is not only not good for our national security interests, it's not good for the Ukrainian people, it's not good for the people across Europe, it's certainly not good for the Russian people," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration opposes Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory to "avoid World War Three," Kirby said.

The US has received assurances from Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials in Kiev that Ukraine will not use US-made F-16 fighter jets for strikes inside Russia, Kirby said. The US will not change its policy on opposing strikes inside Russia, Kirby added.

