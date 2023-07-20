Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for Ukraine in Coming Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will provide an additional aid package to Ukraine in the coming days, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States will provide an additional aid package to Ukraine in the coming days, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I have every expectation that in coming days you're going to see another round of support provided to Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Recent aid packages have been designed to fill out the "shopping list" provided by the Ukrainians, Kirby said.

The Biden administration is willing to evolve US support for Ukraine as its offensive operations evolve, Kirby added.