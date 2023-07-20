Open Menu

Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package For Ukraine In Coming Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for Ukraine in Coming Days

The United States will provide an additional aid package to Ukraine in the coming days, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States will provide an additional aid package to Ukraine in the coming days, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I have every expectation that in coming days you're going to see another round of support provided to Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Recent aid packages have been designed to fill out the "shopping list" provided by the Ukrainians, Kirby said.

The Biden administration is willing to evolve US support for Ukraine as its offensive operations evolve, Kirby added.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States

Recent Stories

FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

3 minutes ago
 Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine De ..

Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine Deployed in Field

5 minutes ago
 US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crosse ..

US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crossed Border on His Own - State De ..

5 minutes ago
 EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium ..

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium production growth

17 minutes ago
 RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on expl ..

RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on exploring the digital landscape

17 minutes ago
 BAP to fully participate in general elections

BAP to fully participate in general elections

9 minutes ago
FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not retu ..

FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not returning cipher to concern depart ..

10 minutes ago
 EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in ..

EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in Nirvana Holding

18 minutes ago
 New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US ..

New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US Exploring More Options - White ..

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah ov ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah over acquittal in "false" money ..

14 minutes ago
 Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of thre ..

Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of three sisters' murder

14 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Famil ..

US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Family Bribery Scheme in Ukraine - ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World