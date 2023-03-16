Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destroy US Drone

It's very possible that the Russian pilots who damaged the US MQ-9 drone earlier this week did not do so intentionally, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday

"It is entirely possible that the pilot did not mean destroy the drone," said Kirby during a press briefing.