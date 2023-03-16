UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says It Is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend To Destroy US Drone

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 10:23 PM

It's very possible that the Russian pilots who damaged the US MQ-9 drone earlier this week did not do so intentionally, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) It's very possible that the Russian pilots who damaged the US MQ-9 drone earlier this week did not do so intentionally, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"It is entirely possible that the pilot did not mean destroy the drone," said Kirby during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

