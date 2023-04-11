Close
Kirby Says Leaked Information Has Not Affected Support For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Kirby Says Leaked Information Has Not Affected Support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Leaks of highly classified Pentagon documents has not had any effect on the United States' support for Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"No, we're going to continue to support Ukraine as the President said for as long as it takes," said Kirby, when asked if the leaked material had any effect on support for Ukraine.

