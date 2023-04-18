UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Most Leaked Docs Outdated, Still Grave Consequences For National Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Most of the recently leaked highly classified Pentagon documents are incomplete snapshots of information that is not up to date, but the disclosure can still have grave consequences for US national security, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Most of what has been released reflects incomplete snapshots in time and does not reflect the most up to date or latest assessments, but there could yet be significant, perhaps even grave consequences for our national security and for the safety and security of our people serving and working overseas by the publication of the actual documents, even beyond the damage caused by reporting on what they said," Kirby said during a press briefing. "So I hope that's something you'll consider before deciding to publish and even more so before deciding to share the documents themselves."

