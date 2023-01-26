Kirby Says No Announcement on Fighter Jets for Kiev, But US in Constant Contact on Needs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States is in constant contact with the Ukrainians on their military needs, but it does not have any announcements to make regarding the possibility of sending fourth generation fighter jets to Kiev, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are in constant discussions with the Ukrainians about their capabilities and as I've said we evolve those as the conditions change," Kirby said when asked about possible delivery of fourth generation fighter jets to Ukraine. "I don't have any announcements to make on that front."