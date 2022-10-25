UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says No Change On US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne Deployment

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne Deployment

Nothing has changed in US President Joe Biden's position that there will be no American troops fighting inside Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, after reports of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division being fully prepared to cross from Romania into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Nothing has changed in US President Joe Biden's position that there will be no American troops fighting inside Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, after reports of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division being fully prepared to cross from Romania into Ukraine.

"Nothing has changed about the Commander in Chief's (President Joe Biden) decision that there will be no American troops fighting inside Ukraine. That has not changed," Kirby said when asked to comment on the reports.

CBS reported on Friday that 4,600 soldiers from the US Army's 101st Airborne Division and some heavy equipment have been deployed to Romania for the first time in almost 80 years to defend against any attack on NATO amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to CBS, its commanders told the broadcaster that while they're there to defend NATO soil, if the fighting escalates or there's an attack on the alliance, they're fully prepared to cross into Ukraine.

