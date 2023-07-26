Open Menu

Kirby Says No Links Between Reed's Fighting In Ukraine, US Efforts To Bring Americans Home

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 11:12 PM

The actions of Trevor Reed, the US marine veteran freelancing as a mercenary against Russian soldiers in Ukraine, should not be connected to the US's efforts to bring wrongfully detained Americans home, Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday

"Nobody in Moscow should be under any illusion that Mr. Reed was in Ukraine at our urging or encouragement, or that (Reed's) decision to go there should be connected in any way to what we're trying to do to get those two wrongfully detained Americans home," Kirby said, referring to Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich.

