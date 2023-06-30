Kirby Says No New Announcements When Asked If US Providing Ukraine Cluster Munitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that there are no new announcements at the moment when asked about reports that the Biden administration is moving closer to approving sending Ukraine cluster munitions to aid in its counteroffensive.

"We're going to continue to have those conversations with the Ukrainians going forward as we have over the last 16 months, we'll continue to review those requests and adapt as appropriate, I just don't have a decision or announcement on any anything new today," Kirby said during a conference call with reporters.