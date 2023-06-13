UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says No Sign Taiwan Conditions Warrant Policy Change On Evacuating US Citizens

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023)   The United States does not make it a practice to evacuate its citizens from conflict zones abroad, and there have been no indications that conditions in Taiwan warrant a change in policy, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"It's not a routine US policy to evacuate private US citizens from areas of conflict. And there's no indication at this time that current conditions in Taiwan would warrant any reconsideration of that policy, " Kirby said at a White House press briefing.

The comment comes after recent reports that the United States has over the last six months been planning a potential evacuation of its citizens from Taiwan due to the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the island.

As of 2019, there were as many as 80,000 American nationals living in Taiwan, though that number is likely higher on any given day between tourists and business travelers.

