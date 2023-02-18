UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Not Aware Of Abrams Tank Procurement Status, Could Take 'Many Months'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that he is unaware of where the United States' procurement of Abrams main battle tanks for Ukraine currently stands, but added that the process could take many more months.

"I don't know where they are in the procurement process," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It's going to be many months before they can be contracted for, built and procured... It's going to be awhile."

Earlier this year, the United States promised the delivery of 31 Abrams main battle battle tanks to Ukraine after Kiev requested modern heavy armor systems from Western backers in its conflict with Russia.

More Stories From World

