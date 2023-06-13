Kirby Says Not New for China to Seek Intelligence-Gathering Capabilities in Cuba, Beyond

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) China's attempts to get intelligence-gathering capabilities in Cuba and elsewhere in the hemisphere are not new, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"This is not a new development that China has been trying to achieve some intelligence gathering capabilities in Cuba and frankly elsewhere in the hemisphere," Kirby said during a press briefing at the White House.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that China and Cuba have reached a secret several billion Dollar deal for China to establish an electronic surveillance facility in Cuba to spy on US military bases. Havana has dismissed the media report as false.

The United States believes that China expanded and upgraded its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba back in 2019, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.