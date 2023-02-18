Kirby Says Nothing to Add on Status of Potential Fighter Jets for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The United States will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday, when asked about the possibility of sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

"We have been consistent in rolling out additional security assistance packages for Ukraine on a fairly routine, regular basis, and that will continue. I'm not going to speak on that business," Kirby said, when asked about fighter jets.