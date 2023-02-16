Kirby Says Nothing to Announce on Possible Biden-Zelenskyy Meeting During Poland Trip

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The White House has nothing to announce about a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the former's trip to Poland next week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I do not have any additional meetings to speak to with respect to the President's trip to Poland," Kirby told reporters, adding the White House will have more to say about the trip in the next day or so.

No additional stops outside of Poland are planned for this trip, he added.

Biden is looking forward to meeting with President Andrzej Duda to thank Warsaw for its support for Ukraine, Kirby said.