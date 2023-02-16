UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Nothing To Announce On Possible Biden-Zelenskyy Meeting During Poland Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Kirby Says Nothing to Announce on Possible Biden-Zelenskyy Meeting During Poland Trip

The White House has nothing to announce about a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the former's trip to Poland next week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The White House has nothing to announce about a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the former's trip to Poland next week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I do not have any additional meetings to speak to with respect to the President's trip to Poland," Kirby told reporters, adding the White House will have more to say about the trip in the next day or so.

No additional stops outside of Poland are planned for this trip, he added.

Biden is looking forward to meeting with President Andrzej Duda to thank Warsaw for its support for Ukraine, Kirby said.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Warsaw Poland

Recent Stories

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems i ..

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems in Sindh

51 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

1 hour ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

1 hour ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

1 hour ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

1 hour ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.