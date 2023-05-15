Kirby Says Nothing to Provide on Reports of Former US Embassy Worker Detained Russia

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday that he has no information to provide regarding reports of Russian authorities charging a former US embassy employee with collaboration with a foreign state or organization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday that he has no information to provide regarding reports of Russian authorities charging a former US embassy employee with collaboration with a foreign state or organization.

"I don't have anything... I'd have to look into that," Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about the reports.

Earlier on Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service charged a former employee of the US embassy in Russia, Robert Shonov, with alleged crimes related to "collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign state or international or foreign organization," a source familiar with the matter is quoted as telling Russian media.

Shonov was arrested in Vladivostok and transported to a detention center in Moscow for further questioning, the source reportedly said. Shonov could serve up to eight years in prison if convicted, the report added.

Russian authorities have requested Shonov's detention be extended for three months, with no court date set at this time, the Lefortovo court also reportedly said.