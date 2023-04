Kirby Says Pentagon Moving to Pre-Position Military Forces for Possible Sudan Evacuation

The United States is moving to situate military forces near the US Embassy in Khartoum ahead of a potential personnel evacuation, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The United States is moving to situate military forces near the US Embassy in Khartoum ahead of a potential personnel evacuation, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"As you probably saw, the Pentagon did announce that they are moving forward to pre-position some military forces and capabilities nearby just for contingency purposes in case they would be needed for any kind of evacuation," said Kirby during a press briefing.