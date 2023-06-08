UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Reports Of China Plans To Build Spy Facility In Cuba 'Not Accurate'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Kirby Says Reports of China Plans to Build Spy Facility in Cuba 'Not Accurate'

The White House is aware of media reports about China and Cuba allegedly reaching a multibillion deal to build a facility on the island to spy on the United States, but considers them inaccurate, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The White House is aware of media reports about China and Cuba allegedly reaching a multibillion deal to build a facility on the island to spy on the United States, but considers them inaccurate, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I've seen that press report. It's not accurate," Kirby told MSNBC. "We have been concerned since day one of this administration about China's influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere, and in this region. We're watching this very, very closely and we ... will continue to take steps to mitigate any potential threat that those activities might pose."

Related Topics

World China White House United States Cuba Media

Recent Stories

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower p ..

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower profit

5 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad ..

Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad Khan

5 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map T ..

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map That Threatened to Disenfranchi ..

3 minutes ago
 EU tries to thrash out refugee hosting deal

EU tries to thrash out refugee hosting deal

3 minutes ago
 UN lists suspects behind Israel expulsion of right ..

UN lists suspects behind Israel expulsion of rights lawyer

3 minutes ago
 Association of Churches Hazara organizes Takreem-e ..

Association of Churches Hazara organizes Takreem-e-Shuhada

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.