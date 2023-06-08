Kirby Says Reports of China Plans to Build Spy Facility in Cuba 'Not Accurate'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The White House is aware of media reports about China and Cuba allegedly reaching a multibillion deal to build a facility on the island to spy on the United States, but considers them inaccurate, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The White House is aware of media reports about China and Cuba allegedly reaching a multibillion deal to build a facility on the island to spy on the United States, but considers them inaccurate, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I've seen that press report. It's not accurate," Kirby told MSNBC. "We have been concerned since day one of this administration about China's influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere, and in this region. We're watching this very, very closely and we ... will continue to take steps to mitigate any potential threat that those activities might pose."