UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Russia Making Gains Around Bakhmut, May Be Successful In Operation There

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Kirby Says Russia Making Gains Around Bakhmut, May be Successful in Operation There

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Russia is making advances around the city of Bakhmut and may prove successful in their effort to secure the area, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"(Russia) has made incremental gains in and around Bakhmut over the last few days.

We certainly can't predict one way or the other, it is possible that they might end up being successful in Bakhmut," Kirby said during a press briefing.

However, Bakhmut holds no strategic value to Russia, Kirby argued.

Ukraine will maintain strong defensive lines across the Donbas region as they continue to fight to hold Bakhmut, Kirby said.

Related Topics

Russia White House May

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

3 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.