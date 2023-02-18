Kirby Says Russia Making Gains Around Bakhmut, May be Successful in Operation There

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Russia is making advances around the city of Bakhmut and may prove successful in their effort to secure the area, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"(Russia) has made incremental gains in and around Bakhmut over the last few days.

We certainly can't predict one way or the other, it is possible that they might end up being successful in Bakhmut," Kirby said during a press briefing.

However, Bakhmut holds no strategic value to Russia, Kirby argued.

Ukraine will maintain strong defensive lines across the Donbas region as they continue to fight to hold Bakhmut, Kirby said.