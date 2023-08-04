Open Menu

Kirby Says Saudi Summit On Ukraine Not A Peace Negotiation, Not Expecting Deliverables

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Kirby Says Saudi Summit on Ukraine Not a Peace Negotiation, Not Expecting Deliverables

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday that the upcoming Saudi-hosted summit on Ukraine is not a peace negotiation, and the United Sates is not expecting any deliverables from the meeting.

"This is not a peace negotiation and I would not expect any tangible deliverables from it," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House From

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

28 minutes ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

28 minutes ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

28 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

28 minutes ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

30 minutes ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

30 minutes ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

30 minutes ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

30 minutes ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

46 minutes ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

48 minutes ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

27 minutes ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World