Kirby Says Saudi Summit on Ukraine Not a Peace Negotiation, Not Expecting Deliverables

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday that the upcoming Saudi-hosted summit on Ukraine is not a peace negotiation, and the United Sates is not expecting any deliverables from the meeting.

"This is not a peace negotiation and I would not expect any tangible deliverables from it," Kirby said during a press briefing.