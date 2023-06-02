Kirby Says Ukraine Conflict Will Not End With 'Simple Withdrawal' of Russian Troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine is not going to end with a "simple withdrawal" of Russian forces from contested areas, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We all want to see the war end, and we all understand that it's not going to end by a simple withdrawal of Russian troops," Kirby said during a press briefing, in response to a question from Sputnik.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed interest in "going on the offense," Kirby said, adding that any offensive operations will occur at a time and place of Ukraine's choosing.

The Biden administration is comfortable with the amount of aid it has provided Ukraine ahead of its expected counteroffensive and is prepared to continue support through the year, Kirby said.

To what degree Ukraine's success on the battlefield impacts the potential for peace negotiations is up to Zelenskyy to decide, Kirby also said.

Ukraine will have "no better friend" than the United States in preparing to pursue a diplomatic path, Kirby added.