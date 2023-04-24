UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says Unsafe To Carry Out 'Larger Evacuation' From Sudan, Fighting Very Tense

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Kirby Says Unsafe to Carry Out 'Larger Evacuation' From Sudan, Fighting Very Tense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States considers it unsafe to carry out a "larger evacuation" of Americans from Sudan due to intensity of the hostilities, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"Right now, it is not very safe to try to run some larger evacuation," Kirby told ABC news.

The fighting is "so tense," he added.

Most of the Americans in Sudan have dual citizenship and do not want to leave the country, the official said.

"The safest thing for Americans to do, those who have decided to stay in Sudan despite the warning, is to shelter in place," Kirby noted.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the US military has conducted an operation to extract US government personnel from Khartoum. The United States is temporarily suspending operations at the US embassy in the country, he added.

Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group known as Rapid Support Forces since mid-April.

