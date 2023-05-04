UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says US May Never Be Able To Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Over Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Over Kremlin

The United States is currently assessing the reports of the drone attack on the Kremlin but may never be able to fully understand what happened, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The United States is currently assessing the reports of the drone attack on the Kremlin but may never be able to fully understand what happened, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're still trying to ascertain exactly what happened here and do the best we can, and we're going to be humble about this ... maybe we'll never fully understand exactly what happened here," Kirby said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United States May Best

Recent Stories

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

3 minutes ago
 Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplift ..

Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death o ..

4 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid to ..

German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid to Join G20

2 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

2 minutes ago
 Seven South Sudanese peace delegates killed in att ..

Seven South Sudanese peace delegates killed in attack: NGO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.