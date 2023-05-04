Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Over Kremlin

The United States is currently assessing the reports of the drone attack on the Kremlin but may never be able to fully understand what happened, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday

"We're still trying to ascertain exactly what happened here and do the best we can, and we're going to be humble about this ... maybe we'll never fully understand exactly what happened here," Kirby said during a press conference.