Kirby Says US May Not Release Much Information On Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon To Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:50 PM

The United States may not release much information to the public regarding what it learns about the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down after flying over sensitive US military sites, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

"I don't think we have a sense right now about how much we're going to be able to talk about the specifics of this capability and what we're able to exploit off of it," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It's entirely likely that we will not be able to, for understandable reasons, share with you or with the public much of the detail of what we learned.

Analysis of the Chinese balloon is still ongoing, Kirby said.

In February, an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon flew across the continental United States, including near sensitive military sites. Kirby declined to confirm reports that the balloon may have intercepted sensitive communications.

President Joe Biden authorized the military to shoot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean and recover the wreckage for further analysis.

China maintains that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to China, which has yet to be rescheduled.

