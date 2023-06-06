UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says US Still Trying To Gather Info On Who Is Behind Kakhovka Dam Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Kirby Says US Still Trying to Gather Info on Who is Behind Kakhovka Dam Attack

The US is still gathering information on who is behind the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that caused massive flooding in the Kherson region, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The US is still gathering information on who is behind the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that caused massive flooding in the Kherson region, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We're still trying to gather information and talking to the Ukrainians about that," Kirby said, when asked whether it is more likely than not that Russian forces are responsible for the attack rather than Ukrainian forces.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Ukrainian troops. Moscow called it a "terrorist attack" and urged the international community to condemn "criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities."

