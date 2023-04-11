Kirby Says US Will 'Get to the Bottom' of Leaks Issue And Will 'Take Action if Needed'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United States is committed to rooting out how highly classified Pentagon documents were leaked into the public domain and will take any necessary actions as details emerge, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're going to get to the bottom of this. And then if there are actions that need to be taken, as we learn more about the extent of what happened here, we'll obviously take those," said Kirby during a press briefing.